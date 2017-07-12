Kazakh, German presidents to attend Germany Pavilion at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Negotiations between Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and his counterpart President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier are on at the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform reports.

After the official ceremony, the Kazakh and German leaders sat down for a narrow-format meeting in the residence. President Nazarbayev greeted Frank-Walter Steinmeier noting that this is not his first visit to Kazakhstan, but the first one in the capacity of the president.



During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan has a great relationship with Germany, one of the largest economies in the world. In his words, Kazakhstan is keen to step up cooperation with Germany in all areas. Kazakhstani and Germany businessmen are to sign dozens of agreements as part of the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Council held in Astana.



Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in turn, pointed out that this year Kazakhstan and Germany mark 25 years of diplomatic relations. Over these years, the two nations have become closer economically, culturally and politically. Participation of German organizations and companies in Astana EXPO-2017 is the manifestation of friendly relations between Astana and Berlin.



The German President who is in Astana for a two-day visit also thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for warm welcome.



Both Nazarbayev and Steinmeier are expected to attend the German Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017 today. The German leader will also hold a number of meetings in Astana.