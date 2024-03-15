Kazakh-German school to open in Astana

Yevgeny Bolgert, senator, Chairman of the Trustees Board of the “Renaissance” Kazakhstan Association of Germans Public Fund, announced the opening of a Kazakh-German school in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said it today, at the III session of the National Kurultay in Atyrau.

"Our youth faces serious challenges today, like rapid digitalization, AI development. In fact, education system needs to be ahead of time. For this we need progressive educational institutions. One of them will be the Kazakh-German school in Astana," the senator said.

In his words, this unique for the entire Central Asia educational institution will provide Kazakhstani children with unhindered access to the educational space of Germany and Europe.