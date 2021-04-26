EN
    12:13, 26 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-German tandem claims ITF title in Egypt

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan and Kai Wehnelt of Germany won the doubles’ title at the ITF M15 Cairo in Egypt with the prize fund of $15,000, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the ITF Men M15 Cairo tournament was held in the capital of Egypt on April 19-25.

    The top-seed Kazakh-German duo won their first title of the season by defeating Argentinians Juan Ignacio Galarza and Juan Pablo Paz in the final in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

    On the way to the final Lomakin and Wehnelt edged out American Oliver Crawford and German Benedikt Henning, Japanese Shohei Chikami and Rimpei Kawakami, Italians Daniele Capecchi and Francesco Passaro.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
