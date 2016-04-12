EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:26, 12 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-German tennis duo advances in Italy

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and his men's doubles partner Frank Moser from Germany reached the second round of the ATP's Open Citta' Della Disfida tournament in Barletta, Italy.

    In the first-round match Golubev and Moser defeated Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni from Argentina in three sets 5-7, 6-1, 10-8.

    Up next for the Kazakh-German duo are Czech Lukas Dlouhy and Spanish Sergio Martos Gornes.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals €42,500.

    Source: ATP

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!