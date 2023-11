ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Frank Moser of Germany failed to reach the final of the ATP's Open Citta' Della Disfida tournament in Barletta, Italy with the prize fund of €42,500.

In the semifinal match the Kazakh-German tandem was stunned by Italian Flavio Cipolla and Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva in straight sets 1-6, 0-6.



Source: ATP