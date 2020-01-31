EN
    15:51, 31 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh girl, 17, plummets to death from height in unclear circumstances

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – A 17-year-old girl died after plummeting from the third floor in Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, the incident occurred earlier this morning in Yaroslavskiy street in Taldykorgan city.

    The 17-year-old fell out of a window on the third floor of a college dormitory in unclear circumstances.

    Paramedics rushed the girl to a hospital, but she sadly died upon arrival without gaining conscience. She was pronounced dead at around 9:30 am.

    The police are working at the scene.

