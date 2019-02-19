Kazakh girl named Best Photo Model at 2019 World Championship of Bridal Hairstyle & Make Up

AKTAU. KAZINFORM 25-year-old Sandugash Abdrakhman from Aktau was crowned the Best Photo Model of the World title at the World Championship of Bridal Hairstyle & Make Up 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The contest held in Baku, Azerbaijan, brought together the representatives of the UAE, Russia, Asian countries, the U.S., Zambia, Mexico, Europe and South America. Kazakhstan was represented by 5 girls - three of them are models and two others are stylists.

Sandugash became a winner of the Best Photo Model of the World 2019 title.



Her previous achievements include participation in Miss Supermodel Worldwide (India) and in Miss World Car & Motorsport 2017 (Serbia) contests.