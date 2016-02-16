Kazakh girl wins grant at prestigious South Korean university

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Ayauzhan Akhmadiyeva will study Business Administration at Seoul National University thanks to the Korean Government Scholarship Program.

Ayauzhan who happens to be the Nazarbayev Intellectual School graduate and current student of the Nazarbayev University in Astana dreamt of studying at Seoul National University for quite a while.

She applied for the Korean Government Scholarship Program and after a rigorous selection process -voilà! Ayauzhan will start her studies at Seoul National University, one of the biggest and well-known universities in South Korea, on March 1, 2016.

It is worth mentioning that in 2015 the talented Kazakhstani finished the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Ust-Kamenogorsk with the Altyn Belgi mark, the highest award a school leaver can get in Kazakhstan.