Kazakh girl wins Miss Heritage International-2019 contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 17-year-old Kazakhstani Gulbanu Madiyarova was crowned the Miss Heritage International-2019 title in Singapore, Kazinform reports.

Gulbanu represented Central Asia at the prestigious international event. Previously, she scored Miss Ethnic Heritage 2019 nomination of the beauty pageant, while at the final stage she was named Miss Face of Ambassador Heritage 2019.



"The majority of the contestants were from Africa and East Asia. Gulbanu Madiyarova became the first Kazakhstani girl to win in the history of all beauty contests held around the world," a statement from Prince and Princess Kazakhstan festival management reads. 30 contestants competed in the event.



Throughout a year, Gulbany will participate in awards ceremonies of various international competitions. She will also be engaged in social and charity projects of East Asian countries.