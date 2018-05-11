Kazakh girl wins World School Chess Championship title

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM The 2018 FIDE World School Chess Championship was held from 21-29th April at Hotel Fafa in Durres, Albania.

A total number of 420 participants from 40 federations took part in the event throughout twelve age categories from U7 to U17, boys and girls.



Kyzylorda young chess player Nazerke Nurgali won in the category U15, scoring 8 out of 9 points.

Kazakhstan team grabbed 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals at large.



