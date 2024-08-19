Kazakh Golden Eagle on Chinese television - Dimash joins Dragon TV Project

On August 18th, another episode of the large-scale variety show “Our Song” (我们的歌) aired on Dragon TV, China. The program brings together musicians from different generations, both from China and other countries, to form partnerships that blend various ages and styles, Kazinform News Agency learned from dimashnews.com.

This show breaks the boundaries of traditional music projects by integrating diverse musical cultures, modernizing the usual competition system, and inviting over 30 singers from different regions, generations, nationalities, and styles to perform golden songs of their time, creating fusion hits together.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

In the latest episode, the guest performed under the code name “Eagle Boy.” Fans of Dimash Qudaibergen immediately recognized their favorite artist, as the image of an eagle (berkut) is one of the main heraldic symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It represents freedom and loyalty, courage and dignity, power, purity of intentions, and the aspiration for high goals and a bright future.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

That evening, Dimash impressed the Chinese audience, who were already captivated by his performances of lyrical songs and grand musical forms, with a song-and-dance genre performance. The artist performed his original composition with lyrics by Jordan Arakelyan, “Give Me Your Love,” combining vocal mastery with dynamic choreography. The song was first performed in 2019 at Dimash’s solo concert in Moscow, and since then, this tribute to Michael Jackson has been featured in every one of his solo shows.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Dimash’s participation in the project “Our Song” (我们的歌) will continue in the next episode, so stay tuned for updates.