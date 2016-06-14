Kazakh Golubev crashes out of ATP Challenger in Slovakia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev failed to advance to the second round of the Poprad-Tatry Challenger Tour in Poprad, Slovakia with the prize fund of €42,500.

The 28-year-old Golubev was ousted by 5th-seeded Czech Adam Pavlasek. The 21-year-old Pavlasek defeated the Kazakhstani in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

It is worth mentioning that that Czech player is ranked 110 spots higher than Golubev.

Pavlasek will next face the winner of Lukas Klein vs. Robin Stanek first-round match.

Source: Sports.kz