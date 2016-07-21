Kazakh Golubev into quarterfinal of ATP Challenger in Binghamton

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan reached the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger in Binghamton in the U.S. with the prize fund of $50,000.

In the second-round match the 28-yer-old Golubev did a quick job on qualifier Erik Crepaldi from Italy in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.



Earlier the Kazakhstani defeated American qualifier Evan King in a three-set opener 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.



In the quarterfinal Golubev will face British Lloyd Glasspool who stunned American Nicolas Meister in the second round of the tournament.



Andrey Golubev is currently ranked 166th in the world.



Source: Sports.kz