EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:17, 21 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Golubev into quarterfinal of ATP Challenger in Binghamton

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan reached the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger in Binghamton in the U.S. with the prize fund of $50,000.

    In the second-round match the 28-yer-old Golubev did a quick job on qualifier Erik Crepaldi from Italy in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

    Earlier the Kazakhstani defeated American qualifier Evan King in a three-set opener 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

    In the quarterfinal Golubev will face British Lloyd Glasspool who stunned American Nicolas Meister in the second round of the tournament.

    Andrey Golubev is currently ranked 166th in the world.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!