    15:59, 10 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Golubev loses at the start of ATP Challenger in Canada

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev ranked 167th in the world was eliminated from the first-round match of the men's singles event at the ATP Challenger in Gatineau, Canada.

    British tennis player Brydan Klein stunned the 29-year-old Golubev in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

    World №190 Klein will face off with Vincent Millot from France in the second round of the ATP Challenger with the prize fund of $75,000.

    The tournament is set to run from 8 till 14 August, 2016.

