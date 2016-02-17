EN
    01:24, 17 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Golubev progresses at Wroclaw Open in Poland

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan has battled through to the second round of the 2016 Wroclaw Open in Poland, Kazinform has learnt from the ATP's official website.

    Golubev managed to stun Italian Andrea Arnaboldi in the first-round match of the tournament in three sets 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.
    Next the Kazakhstani will face the winner of Czech Adam Pavlasek vs. German Dustin Brown match.
    The prize fund of the tournament totals €85,000.

