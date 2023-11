ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev who doesn't participate in the Rio Olympics this year was forced to retire mid-match at the ATP Challenger in Granby, Canada.

Golubev face American Sekou Bangoura in the second round match of the tournament. He had to retire due to injury being 5-1 down in the first set, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.