Kazakh Gorodko grabs ‘gold’ at FIS Freestyle Ski Europa Cup Moguls

TAIVALKOSKI. KAZINFORM – Within the first day of the competition Anastasia Gorodko of Kazakhstan won a gold medal, Kazinform refers to Olympic.kz.

FIS Freestyle Ski Europa Cup Moguls is taking place in the Finnish city Taivalkoski. Kazakhstani athlete gained 69.70 scores and became a winner of the stage. The second place went to Camilla Cabrol of France. The third place was engaged by Anna Gerasimova of Russia.