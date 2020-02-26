EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:54, 26 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Gorodko grabs ‘gold’ at FIS Freestyle Ski Europa Cup Moguls

    None
    None
    TAIVALKOSKI. KAZINFORM – Within the first day of the competition Anastasia Gorodko of Kazakhstan won a gold medal, Kazinform refers to Olympic.kz.

    FIS Freestyle Ski Europa Cup Moguls is taking place in the Finnish city Taivalkoski. Kazakhstani athlete gained 69.70 scores and became a winner of the stage. The second place went to Camilla Cabrol of France. The third place was engaged by Anna Gerasimova of Russia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!