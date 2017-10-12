Kazakh Gov't: No talks held b/w President of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press service of Kazakhstan's Prime Minister has published a statement regarding some news reports on the negotiations with the Head of the Kyrgyz Government, Kazinform reports.

"In view of the requests of various mass media regarding the information that appeared on the personal Facebook page of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sapar Isakov, on October 11 about his talks with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the current situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border, the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan officially states that: firstly, no talks between the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan were held within the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Sochi, Russian Federation," the statement says. According to the statement, Mr. Isakov came right up to President Nazarbayev and they were photographed during the meeting.

"Secondly, the information that the President of Kazakhstan ‘instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to resolve all the issues that were raised on the border' is not true. In fact, the Government was instructed to hold an intergovernmental consultation in this regard," the Prime Minister's press service said.

It is currently reported that the Border Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Revenue and Transport Control Committee, is conducting a scheduled border operation along the entire state border of the country, including the Kazakh-Kyrgyz section.

The enhanced procedure of examining the persons, vehicles, cargoes, and commodities, while crossing the border, is carried out with the observance of the current legislation, without abusing the rights of Kazakhstani or foreign citizens.

"There are no restrictions or bans on crossing the border. The main purpose of the scheduled border operation is to prevent illegal activities in the border area, find the persons involved in terror, smuggling, and other criminal activities, and check compliance with the border control regime and the migration legislation. Likewise, the Border Guard Service of the Kyrgyz Republic has also switched to the enhanced border control for the period of preparation and holding of the election of the President of Kyrgyzstan," the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Government emphasized.

"The press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan officially expresses confusion at the dissemination of misinformation and confirms that it is open to cooperate with any media as to providing unbiased information," the media office summed up.