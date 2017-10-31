Kazakh Gov’t to create working group for introducing Latinized script

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan will establish a working group to introduce the Kazakh Latin-based script, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear colleagues, as you know, the Head of State issued the Decree on switching the Kazakh alphabet from the Cyrillic to the Latin-based script on October 26 this year. It is worth pointing out that, despite certain criticism, our citizens, especially the young ones, started actively promoting the Latin-based script into common use. From now on, the new alphabet of the state language will be put into life in a staged manner. What will we do in this respect? First of all, the Government will establish a working group for introducing the Latin-based script of the Kazakh language," Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told a briefing at the Central Communications Service of the Ministry of Information and Communications on Tuesday.

Secondly, according to him, the orthographic and linguistic commission will be established.

"New spelling rules and unabridged spelling dictionary of the Kazakh language will be set up based on the Latinized script. Thirdly, it is necessary to update the regulatory and legal framework. Then, we can proceed with developing and publishing educational, methodological, educational, literary, and other essential works," the minister said.

In addition, a particular attention will be paid to issuing the socially important books.

"No doubt, we need to actively promote the new alphabet in the society and through the media. Besides, it is necessary to begin working on the use of the new alphabet in advertising so that to enlarge the linguistic environment of the Kazakh Latin-based alphabet. We need to create a special training portal, as well as a converter for automatic text conversion into the Latin-based script," Arystanbek Mukhamediuly underscored.

"What is more, the Republican terminological and onomastic commissions under the Government will discuss the current issues of the transition of the Kazakh language to the Latin-based script. In the near future, the working group will begin drawing up the action plan for a phased transition to the Latin-based alphabet for 2018-2020 and until 2025," he added.