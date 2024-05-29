Kazakh Government allocates KZT 40 bln for rural health facilities construction and modernization

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed a decree on the allocation of 39.9 billion tenge from the Government reserves for the construction and modernization of medical facilities under the Rural Healthcare Modernization National Project, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.

The national project is being developed in line with the Kazakh President’s instructions outlined in his State-of-the-Nation Address as of September 1, 2022 to raise the quality of health services in rural areas. The project provides for the construction of 655 primary healthcare facilities and the modernization of central district hospitals.

39 billion 987 million tenge will be channeled for building 297 rural healthcare facilities, including first aid posts, rural health posts, outpatient clinics, and repair works at medical facilities in Arkalyk, Stepnogorsk, Atbasar, Balkhash, and Shieli.