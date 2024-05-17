Kazakh Government allocates over 2.4 billion tenge for Ridder’s overhaul

In accordance with the directives of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh Government continues to implement a comprehensive modernization of the country's heat supply system. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov signed a resolution authorizing the allocation of additional funds from the Government’s reserve for the strengthening of works in Ridder, as reported by Kazinform News Agency with reference to primeminister.kz.

Remedial measures conducted last year on the heating networks in Ridder reduced their deterioration to 78.8%. However, this is still insufficient to ensure an uninterrupted heat supply to local residents. Over the last year’s heating season, 25 technological violations were recorded on the heating networks, as a result of which restrictions were imposed on consumers.

Given the urgency of the works, the Kazakh Government has allocated funds from the reserve to overhaul heating networks of the state-owned public enterprise with the rights of economic management "Vodokanal" of Ridder. This will reduce their deterioration to acceptable levels and ensure readiness for the winter period. The work will cover more than 50 sites.

Recall that less than a month ago, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also signed resolutions on the allocation of funds for the reconstruction of heat sources in Kentau, Ridder, and Kyzylorda. In particular, 4.9 billion tenge was allocated for the overhaul of process equipment and infrastructure at the Ridder heating and power plant.

As part of the ongoing work to modernize the heat supply system, it is planned to repair 10 power units, 55 boilers, and 45 turbines in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau. The cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Karaganda, Aktau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk, Pavlodar, Zhezkazgan, Aktobe, Ekibastuz, Stepnogorsk, Rudnyi, Balkhash, and Aksu will also be included in the aforementioned modernization process.

The issue of comprehensive modernization of heat sources and heating networks countrywide is under constant observation and control of the Government.