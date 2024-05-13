Kazakh Government approves draft agreement with UN regarding provision of resources to UNDOF

The Ministry of Defense has prepared a draft legal act “On the signing of an Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan providing resources to the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and the United Nations,” dated February 14, 2024, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The purpose of developing a draft efficiency resolution is to approve the results aimed at resolving financial issues related to the deployment of peacekeeping troops of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN mission (UNDOF).

According to the Memorandum, the UN will compensate the expenses of the Republic of Kazakhstan for personnel (USD 1,448 per month for each military personnel).

“The Memorandum is aimed at establishing administrative, logistical and financial conditions governing the provision of personnel, equipment and services provided by the Government in support of UNDOF, and defining UN standards of conduct for personnel provided by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” according to the scientific legal examination document on the signing of the Agreement.

To stimulate the participation and ensure a high level of military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan in peacekeeping missions, it is proposed that UN payments for personnel be made directly to the military personnel themselves.