Kazakh Government approves draft nationwide plan for development of President’s Address to Nation

The Kazakh Government approved today the draft nationwide plan for the development of the President’s Address to the Nation, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said the draft nationwide plan is developed to implement the President’s tasks in time.

He said the key task is to efficiently develop the action plan. The Government and akimats will take active measures to ensure sustainable economic growth and raise people’s welfare. It is essential to develop draft laws outlined in the action plan in time, attract experts and hold discussions.

The Prime Minister assigned to explore thoroughly issues concerning funding to channel budgetary funds for priority and strategic goals.

The National Economy Ministry and the Government’s executive office are charged to submit the draft corresponding decree of the Head of State to the Presidential Administration.