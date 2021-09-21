Kazakh Government approves Ekibastuz city development plan until 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Government has passed the Comprehensive Plan for the Social and Economic Development of the city of Ekibastuz in Pavlodar region up until 2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a government session, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin noted that Ekibastuz is major industrial and energy center beyond Pavlodar region. The city has a huge potential to develop the energy sector with the implementation of 114 measures of the Plan to given new impetus to the region’s development.

«Investments into fixed capital are to be increased five times and will stand at KZT737bn in 2025. Projects to develop housing and other infrastructure, social sphere, and tackling environmental issues will be carried out,» said the Kazakh PM.

Speaking of the planned full industrial development of the city, the Kazakh PM paid special attention to the intensive development of metallurgical industry and railway machinery production.

In the energy sphere, it is planned to build a power unit number 3 at the Ekibastuz condensing power plant-2 and restore the power unit number 1 at the condensing power plant-1.

As part of the Comprehensive Plan for the Social and Economic Development of the city of Ekibastuz in Pavlodar region up until 2025, there are plans to create 16.5 thousand jobs and increase the average monthly income by 43%.

The Kazakh Minister instructed the National Economy Ministry and Pavlodar region Governor’s Office jointly with the interested government bodies to timely carry out the plan’s measures.

Notably, today Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev presented the Comprehensive Plan for the Social and Economic Development of the city of Ekibastuz until 2025 at the government session.