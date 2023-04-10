Kazakh Government approves rural regions development concept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government approved the 2023-2027 rural regions development concept. Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov signed the corresponding resolution, Kazinform learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

The concept aims at revealing the socioeconomic potential of rural regions given their geographic features and competitive edges. It provides for various measures purposed to raise household income and improve living standards. As earlier reported, the Head of State decreed to develop the said concept last November upon taking office as the President of Kazakhstan.

The concept focuses on the complex modernization of 3,500 rural settlements with high development potential with a population of 90% of the rural population of Kazakhstan within the Auyl –el besigi project. Such areas will become new points of economic growth by creating favorable conditions for work and life.

One of the key goals is to build a comfortable environment by developing social, engineering, and transport infrastructure which means the construction of new schools and medical facilities, providing water and power supplies without failures, broadband access to internet and satellite communication, construction of cultural facilities such as libraries, community centres, museums, cinema halls, sports facilities, etc.

The concept is called to commission 655 healthcare and 100 sports facilities, and 183 schools, to build and repair 650 cultural facilities.

It is purposed to decrease the share of the rural population with incomes below the subsistence level to 5.8%, and the unemployment rate in rural areas - to 4.2%.

As the national statistics bureau said, there are 6,295 rural settlements in Kazakhstan as of now, which is 38.2% of the country’s population or 7.5 million people.