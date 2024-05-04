Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods

24,835 flood victims have applied for governmental support in Kazakhstan. As of May 4, 16,168 people have received more than 5.7 billion tenge of financial assistance. The volume of payments for the livestock killed in floods exceeded 916 million tenge, Kazinform News Agency reports.

4,556 residential buildings were inspected in flood affected regions.

More than 696 million tenge were allocated for the repair and restoration of housing for 530 families.

Another 53 families were provided with housing in Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.

As per the President’s instruction, all victims of the floods will be provided with comprehensive support and care.