Kazakh Government confirms budgetary framework

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan specified the budgetary framework projections for 2023 within the forecast for the social and economic development of Kazakhstan for 2023-2027, Kazinform reports.

The Senate deputies consider the draft law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan On the republican budget for 2023-2025».

«The budgetary framework for 2023 was specified in order to develop the tasks set to back election program and the President’s Address delivered in September 2022. The budget revenues are projected to hit 12.1% to the GDP or 14.6 trillion tenge,» Vice Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov told the plenary session of the Kazakh Senate.