    09:52, 27 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, chaired the meeting of the Economic Policy Council, Kazinform refers to the Prime Minister’s press service.

    Those present debated measures to accelerate consideration of investment disputes, strengthening the legal protection of investors, proposals to promote attracting of investments in the regions, easing tax and customs administration, and expanding entrepreneurs’ access to funding.

    Following the meeting, recommendations were developed to lift barriers for investors to get technical regulations and land parcels for their projects.


