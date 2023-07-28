EN
    Kazakh Government debates machine-building industry development package plan

    Фото: primeminister.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a sitting on the development of the building industry development package plan until 2028, Kazinform learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

    The plan is called to give a new impetus to the industry’s further development. it includes 83 actions aimed at supporting domestic producers and raising the industry’s competitiveness and focuses on mining and smelting, railways, oil and gas, power-generating, electrical engineering sectors, agricultural engineering industry, motor-car construction, and aircraft industries.

    The key is to raise gross value added in the machine-building industry by 4.5 times, to increase the production run by 2.2 times, exports by 2.9 times, investments by 1.5 times, and labor productivity by 1.9 times.


    Following the sitting the Prime Minister tasked the Industry and Infrastructure Ministry jointly with the concerned state bodies and organizations to speed up approval of the package plan.


