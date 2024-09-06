Kazakh Government denies information about Kashagan oil field maintenance delays

The Government of Kazakhstan has denied information about maintenance delays at the Kashagan oil field, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh Energy Ministry's press service.

A significant reduction is planned in oil production in October during the scheduled repair period. During this period, we plan to compensate for the significant volume of overproduction accumulated since the beginning of the year, it said in a statement.

This was noted during the recent visit of OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Gais (August 26) and a meeting with analytical agencies organized by the OPEC Secretariat.

Kazakhstan reaffirms its commitment to the OPEC+ Agreement and understands the important role of the OPEC+ Agreement in ensuring the sustainability of the global oil market, the statement reads.

Kazakhstan is taking measures to fully fulfill its obligations and comply with the compensation plan submitted to the OPEC Secretariat.