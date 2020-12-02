Kazakh Government discussed greater inclusive education access in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed to increase inclusive education access in the country to 50% in the next year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Education Ministry has been tasked to increase inclusive education access to 50% in the next year as well as to update the content of educational programs and teachers’ training taking into account the promotion of inclusive education practices.

The Kazakh PM instructed to take measures to expand the network of rehabilitation offices as well as the work of psychological, medical, and pedagogical commissions.

The Ministry of Industry and interested government bodies and regional administrations were charged with creating a barrier-free environment for disabled persons as well as enhancing control over accessibility to facilities, especially transport. The importance of timely modernization of railway stations adapted to disabled people was also stated.

In conclusion, the PM gave an instruction to develop a roadmap aimed at 100% provision of barrier-free access for people with disabilities.