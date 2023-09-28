Kazakh Government discusses G4 City project development

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting of the Kazakh Government focusing on the implementation of the G4 City Project in Almaty region, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov and akim (governor) of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev took the floor to deliver reports on the work done in that respect.

Following discussions, Prime Minister Smailov gave specific instructions to the government agencies responsible.

As per the concept, the G4 City located between the cities of Almaty and Konayev will consist of four districts: Gate will serve as the business and financial center, Golden as the educational and medical hub, Growing as the industrial and logistic hub and Green will be a tourist cluster.

With its area spanning 30,000 ha, the G4 City special economic zone created this spring is expected to function up until 2048. Its favorable climate will help the region attract local and foreign investment.