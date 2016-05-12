EN
    17:28, 12 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Government establishes land reform commission

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Prime Minister Karim Massimov has signed a decree "On the establishment of the land reform commission."

    This commission was established on the instructions of the Head of State to discuss and explain the rules of the Land Code of Kazakhstan and develop relevant proposals.
    According to primeminister.kz, the document has approved general provisions, objectives, organization and rules of procedure of the commission. In addition the decree has identified the commission's composition.

