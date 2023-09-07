Kazakh Government focuses on irrigation and drainage system modernization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a regular sitting of the coordination council for cooperation between the Government and international financial organizations, Kazinform learnt from the Government’s press service.

Representatives of the World Bank, EBRD, heads of central state bodies, Atameken Chamber, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company and Samruk Kazyna Fund took part in it.

Those attending focused on construction and reconstruction of the irrigation and drainage systems in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions in the territory of more than 105,000 ha, connection of 1,500 rural settlements to broadband internet that is 200,000 households or more than 1,000,000 people. Besides, they discussed plans for reconstruction of the Karaganda-Zhezkazgan highway to improve transport connectivity of the region and to spur development of logistics services and trade, as well as construction of new sewage treatment facilities in Aktobe, modernization of railways, and purchase of new passenger carriage and battery locomotives.