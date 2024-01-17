EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:03, 17 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Government focuses on Qarmet company’s outstanding issues

    Qarmet
    Photo credit: Kazakh Government

    Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a regular sitting of the working group on the Qarmet company’s activities, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The sitting with the participation of the new investor focused on maintaining the company’s steady operation and its further development, taxation issues, use of the railway network, and observance of environmental legislation. Besides, those present debated plans for updating industrial safety rules for the mines of the Karaganda coal basin.

    Following the meeting the Prime Minister gave state bodies certain tasks.

     

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Industry
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!