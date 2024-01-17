Kazakh Government focuses on Qarmet company’s outstanding issues

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a regular sitting of the working group on the Qarmet company’s activities, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The sitting with the participation of the new investor focused on maintaining the company’s steady operation and its further development, taxation issues, use of the railway network, and observance of environmental legislation. Besides, those present debated plans for updating industrial safety rules for the mines of the Karaganda coal basin.

Following the meeting the Prime Minister gave state bodies certain tasks.