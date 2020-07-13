Kazakh Government, governors take urgent measures to overcome challenging situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government and governors take urgent measures in order to overcome the difficult situation, the Twitter account of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.

«I am grateful to the medical workers, police, volunteers for their hard work. Today we pay the tribute to Kazakhstanis who died from coronavirus,» the post reads.

The Head of State extended his condolences to the families of those passed away.

As earlier reported, July 13 is declared the National Day of Mourning for those who succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic.

At 12:00 p.m. the Head of State paid the tribute to the memory of the victims of the pandemic observing the moment of silence in front of the Akorda residence.