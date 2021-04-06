Kazakh Government monitors health situation countrywide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov told how the country’s epidemiological situation is monitored in the country, Kazinform reports.

«The Government constantly monitors the epidemiological situation in the regions. The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent should intensify their works. The ‘red zone’ regions also should strengthen their efforts. The regions remaining in the ‘yellow regions’ should further curb coronavirus spread. All the akimats (administrations) should raise public awareness about the importance of vaccination,» Tugzhanov said.

As stated there, mobile brigades will be set up to vaccinate rural population.