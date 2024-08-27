Kazakh Government passes resolution to hold nationwide referendum on NPP construction

Kazakh Government has passed draft resolution to hold a nationwide referendum of the nuclear power plant construction, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev proposed to submit the draft resolution of the Government and draft presidential decree “On holding the nationwide referendum” to the consideration of the President of Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov spoke on the prospects of nuclear energy development.

“The issue of the development of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan has been explored for a long time. The perspectives of this industry are evident. We have mastered almost the full cycle of nuclear fuel production. We have accumulated experience in using the small reactors, with professionals and researchers working and being trained in this area. Therefore, the transition to the next stage of the development of nuclear energy becomes logical. Today we witness energy capacity shortage. If we do not find a solution to this problem now, we will need to purchase large volumes of electricity to ensure further economic growth,” Bektenov said.

He stressed that it is namely nuclear energy that must underlay the development of energy intensive economy, which will let achieve higher level of the population.