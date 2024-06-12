Kazakh Government provides KZT 9 bln for construction and reconstruction of heating networks in 3 cities

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov decreed to allocate 9 billion tenge from the Government reserve for the construction and reconstruction of heat networks in the cities of Pavlodar, Ekibastuz and Aksu, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A 2.5 km long heating main worth 3.6 billion tenge will be built in Pavlodar to provide 41,500 people with heating.

Sections of the two heating mains up to 4 km will be repaired in Ekibastuz. Repair works will cost 3.6 billion tenge. The heating mains will supply new houses, social facilities and small and medium business entities with heating.

The rest 1.8 billion tenge will be spent on the reconstruction of heating networks in Aksu up to 4.3 km. For the past two years, there were over 40 failures. Reconstruction will help provide more than 1,500 locals with steady heating.

The average deterioration of heating networks ranges between 59 and 90%.

There are 828,1 km of heating networks in Pavlodar, 422.5 km in Ekibastuz and 99.1 km in Aksu.

Earlier the Prime Minister decreed to allot 3.4 billion tenge from the Government reserves for further modernization of Ekibastuz HPP. 16 billion tenge will be channeled for modernization of heat sources in Kentau, Ridder and Kyzylorda cities, over 2.4 billion tenge for repairing heating networks in Ridder and 816 million for repairs of boiler houses in Kokshetau.