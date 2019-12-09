EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:50, 09 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Government reports on social support measures

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev has reported today on the Government’s social support to the neediest categories of population, the Akorda press service reports.

    Since 2020 the targeted social assistance will be firstly channeled to support children from low-income families. The Head of State charged to pay attention to fair, efficient processing of people’s appeals and requests in the regions due to what the responsibility of all governors increases gravely.

    Following the meeting, the President gave certain tasks to the Government.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Social support President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!