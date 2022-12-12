EN
    10:54, 12 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Government’s extended meeting begins

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Cabinet’s extended meeting under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, State Counsellor, Chief of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan, members of the Cabinet, governors of regions, mayors of the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, heads of central governmental structures and national companies are participating in the meeting.

    The meeting is expected to discuss the report on fulfilment of the country's main socio-economic indicators in 2022 and the Government’s 2023 work plan.

    Photo: t.me/bort_01


