    20:14, 21 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh government supports construction of gas processing plant at Kashagan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with, Eni’s Natural Resources Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco and Director Upstream Luca Vignati, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    During the meeting, Smailov noted that the Kazakh government commends the company’s contribution to the development of oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan and is committed to the further strengthening of long-term cooperation.

    He added that the government supports the Consortium’s plans to build a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1bn cubic meters with QazaqGaz.

    In his turn, Guido Brusco confirmed the company’s long-term work plan in the country.










    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Government
