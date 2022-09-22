Kazakh Government to adopt machine building industry comprehensive development plan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov took part in the plenary session of the X Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan held as part of the II International Specialized Metal-Fabricating Industries Kazakhstan Machinery Fair in Astana, the Government’s press service reports.

Opening the forum, the PM read out the address in which he extended on behalf of the Head of State congratulations on the beginning of the X Forum of Machine Builders. The President noted that it is a respected dialogue platform which unites the state and business to search for new approaches to the development of the industry.

The country created conditions to support processing and machine building industries. As a result the Kazakh companies mastered productions, such as production of cargo and railroad passenger cars, motor transport vehicles, buses, locomotives, transformers. In his address the Head of State also expressed confidence that realization of the potential of the industry will fully boost the country's economic growth, technological process and contribute to the social development.

In his turn, the PM said that over the years of industrialization the industry’s output grew sixfold to reach KZT 2.3 trillion in 2021. The growth for the past three years made on an average by 20%.

He said that today import significantly exceeds export. To solve this issue complex measures are required. «It is high time to develop and adopt the machine building industry comprehensive development plan as only long-term approach will help achieve results in this direction,» the PM resumed.









Photo: primeminister.kz











