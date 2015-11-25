Kazakh Government to adopt Unified Anti-Crisis Plan in early December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan is set to adopt the unified anti-crisis plan and a new employment program in early December.

Karim Massimov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, revealed at a plenary session of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament Wednesday that the Government planned to pass the two documents on December 8. "The first document is the anti-crisis program for next three years that will be called the three-year Unified Anti-Crisis Plan. The second one is the employment program developed by the ministries concerned. It will take into account the best practices accumulated since 2008," Prime Minister Massimov said. He also stressed that the revised budget for 2016-2018 had taken account of all social commitments undertaken by the Government earlier.