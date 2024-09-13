Kazakh Government to back bathymetric surveys to predict floods

The Government of Kazakhstan allocated 576 million tenge to conduct bathymetric surveys to prepare for flood season in line with the Kazakh President’s tasks. Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding decree, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The funds were allocated for the Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry to acquire equipment and surveys, in particular, bathymetric mapping of flood-prone areas of the northern, western and central regions of Kazakhstan.

The surveys will continue in 2025, including bathymetric surveys of the water reservoirs of republican significance. The data will be sent to the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Ministry and Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary to add to the flood forecasting and modeling database.