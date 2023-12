NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An extended meeting of the Kazakh Government will take place on January 26 under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

The online meeting will focus on the 2020 socioeconomic development outcomes of the country and plans for the coming period. The accredited mass media will have an opportunity to cover the event from the Kazmedia Ortalygy.