EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:18, 25 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Government to convene for a session on Sept 26

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A session of the Kazakh Government will take place at the Ukimet Uiy (House of Government) in Astana on Tuesday, September 26, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz .

    The session will traditionally kick off at 10 a.m. Astana time.

    The members of the Cabinet are expected to discuss providing access to broadband Internet for all rural settlements of the country, the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of insurance and insurance activities and more bills.

    Afterwards, participants of the session will hold a press briefing at the press center of the Government.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Events Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!