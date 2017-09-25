Kazakh Government to convene for a session on Sept 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A session of the Kazakh Government will take place at the Ukimet Uiy (House of Government) in Astana on Tuesday, September 26, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz .

The session will traditionally kick off at 10 a.m. Astana time.



The members of the Cabinet are expected to discuss providing access to broadband Internet for all rural settlements of the country, the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of insurance and insurance activities and more bills.



Afterwards, participants of the session will hold a press briefing at the press center of the Government.