    09:33, 08 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Government to cover flood damage claims, Roman Sklyar
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar met with the owners of the homes affected by flooding in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.

    Roman Sklyar visited the village of Krasnaya Polyana in Taiyunsha district of North Kazakhstan region where eight homes were damaged in recent floods. He assured the people that all property damages will be refunded and covered by the Government.

    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

     

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Regions Floods in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
