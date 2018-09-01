EN
    13:36, 01 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Government to introduce legislative changes for business environment devpt

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will prepare a new package of legislative changes for the further development of the business environment, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced at the joint session of the Houses of the Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The foundation of a strong economy is, primarily, small and medium-sized enterprises. The strategic goal is to raise the portion [of SMEs] to 50% in the economy by 2050. To date, more than 1 million entities employing over 30% of the country's active population are operating in this segment," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    The Head of State stressed that SMEs should become the main employer in the economy.

    "In May this year, I publicly signed a large-scale package of amendments to improve business regulation. We need to move on. For the further development of the business environment, the Government will introduce a new package of legislative changes," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

     

