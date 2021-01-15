EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:23, 15 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Government to perform its duties until the new Cabinet is approved

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed a decree On the Government of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    In conformity with paragraph 1 to the Article 70 of the Kazakh Constitution, Article 4 of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan On the Government of Kazakhstan due to resignation of the Kazakh Government before the newly-elected Majilis of the Parliament the President decreed the Kazakh Government to perform its duties until the new Cabinet of Ministers is approved.

    The decree takes effect from the day of its signing.


    Tags:
    Parliament President of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!